12466 W LINDBERGH Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

12466 W LINDBERGH Drive

12466 West Lindbergh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12466 West Lindbergh Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing rental opportunity in Vistancia's Acacia Grove subdivision! Home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, spacious loft, family room with 20-foot sliding door/wall, dining room, beautiful 18x18 tile throughout except bedrooms, hallway and stairs, and two-tone paint throughout as well. 1 bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters and lots of cabinets! 2 walk-in closets in master along with a large balcony. Built-in 2015 this beautiful rental home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

