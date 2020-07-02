12466 W LINDBERGH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing rental opportunity in Vistancia's Acacia Grove subdivision! Home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, spacious loft, family room with 20-foot sliding door/wall, dining room, beautiful 18x18 tile throughout except bedrooms, hallway and stairs, and two-tone paint throughout as well. 1 bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters and lots of cabinets! 2 walk-in closets in master along with a large balcony. Built-in 2015 this beautiful rental home will not last!