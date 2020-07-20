12319 W ESSIG Way

12319 West Essig Way, Peoria, AZ 85383 The Village at Vistancia
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Better than new 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom rental in beautiful Vistancia! Wood ceramic tile, upgraded carpets, ganite and stainless kitchen, generous side patio/yard, 2 car garage, on a green belt. Luxury living is ready for move-in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
