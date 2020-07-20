All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:14 PM

12319 W ESSIG Way

12319 West Essig Way · No Longer Available
Location

12319 West Essig Way, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Better than new 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom rental in beautiful Vistancia! Wood ceramic tile, upgraded carpets, ganite and stainless kitchen, generous side patio/yard, 2 car garage, on a green belt. Luxury living is ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12319 W ESSIG Way have any available units?
12319 W ESSIG Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12319 W ESSIG Way have?
Some of 12319 W ESSIG Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12319 W ESSIG Way currently offering any rent specials?
12319 W ESSIG Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12319 W ESSIG Way pet-friendly?
No, 12319 W ESSIG Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 12319 W ESSIG Way offer parking?
Yes, 12319 W ESSIG Way offers parking.
Does 12319 W ESSIG Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12319 W ESSIG Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12319 W ESSIG Way have a pool?
No, 12319 W ESSIG Way does not have a pool.
Does 12319 W ESSIG Way have accessible units?
No, 12319 W ESSIG Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12319 W ESSIG Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12319 W ESSIG Way has units with dishwashers.
