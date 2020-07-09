All apartments in Peoria
11709 N 77th Dr

11709 North 77th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11709 North 77th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for immediate move in once tenant is approved 4 bedroom/2 bathroom, block construction house in the Peoria area. Quiet area close to entertainment, freeways, schools, parks, and shopping. Desert front and easy care back yard with concrete patio. Newer vinyl flooring in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. One year old carpet in living areas. Kitchen features plenty of pantry space, resurfaced counters and cabinets. In addition to a breakfast island in the dining area. As you walk in from the front entrance, step down into a living room and additional separate living space with fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

