11709 N 77th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready for immediate move in once tenant is approved 4 bedroom/2 bathroom, block construction house in the Peoria area. Quiet area close to entertainment, freeways, schools, parks, and shopping. Desert front and easy care back yard with concrete patio. Newer vinyl flooring in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. One year old carpet in living areas. Kitchen features plenty of pantry space, resurfaced counters and cabinets. In addition to a breakfast island in the dining area. As you walk in from the front entrance, step down into a living room and additional separate living space with fireplace.