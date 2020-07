Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

** ALL NEW APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!! ** This is a 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom.

Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, built in microwave. Washer and dryer also included! Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Tile and Carpet throughout. Master suite has walk-in closet & bathroom skylight. Easy to maintain landscaping in front and backyards. 2-Car Garage with Opener. NO HOA!! Call now to take a look!