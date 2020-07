Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

*COMING SOON, NO SHOWING UNTIL AFTER 3/15*BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY!!! HOME FEATURES LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, PERGO FLOORING, AND A COMMUNITY POOL RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET! FULL MASTER BATHROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET! HOME IS CLOSE TO SHOPPING, MAJOR FREEWAY, AND ENTERTAINMENT! DON'T MISS THE CHANCE TO CALL THIS HOME YOURS!