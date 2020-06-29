10734 W UTOPIA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New under construction this beautiful Semi Custom 2020 single level home; Located in a New Subdivision called Palmtree Estates. Private Cul-de-Sac Community. Stunning, & Spacious 2,000 sq ft 3 bedroom plus a Den. Upgrades include.. Large Kitchen Island w- White Cabinets, Elegant Quartz Counters tops. Designer back splash,self closing drawer w-brush nickle fixtures.10 ft ceilings/8 ft doors & custom decor trim. Wood plank tile throughout the entire home. Large master bedroom with oversized MB closet. Separate Tub & Shower. Custom ordered floating vanity with double sinks. 2nd bedroom is 15X15. Ceiling Fans & recess lighting thru-out. Front & Bk Yards have pavers in walk ways and extended patio. Extended deeper-2 car garage accommodates Lg cars or trucks. Home will be available January