Peoria, AZ
10734 W UTOPIA Road
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:29 AM

10734 W UTOPIA Road

10734 West Utopia Road · No Longer Available
Location

10734 West Utopia Road, Peoria, AZ 85373
Ventana Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New under construction this beautiful Semi Custom 2020 single level home; Located in a New Subdivision called Palmtree Estates. Private Cul-de-Sac Community. Stunning, & Spacious 2,000 sq ft 3 bedroom plus a Den. Upgrades include.. Large Kitchen Island w- White Cabinets, Elegant Quartz Counters tops. Designer back splash,self closing drawer w-brush nickle fixtures.10 ft ceilings/8 ft doors & custom decor trim. Wood plank tile throughout the entire home. Large master bedroom with oversized MB closet. Separate Tub & Shower. Custom ordered floating vanity with double sinks. 2nd bedroom is 15X15. Ceiling Fans & recess lighting thru-out. Front & Bk Yards have pavers in walk ways and extended patio. Extended deeper-2 car garage accommodates Lg cars or trucks. Home will be available January

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10734 W UTOPIA Road have any available units?
10734 W UTOPIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10734 W UTOPIA Road have?
Some of 10734 W UTOPIA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10734 W UTOPIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
10734 W UTOPIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 W UTOPIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 10734 W UTOPIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10734 W UTOPIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 10734 W UTOPIA Road offers parking.
Does 10734 W UTOPIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10734 W UTOPIA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 W UTOPIA Road have a pool?
No, 10734 W UTOPIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 10734 W UTOPIA Road have accessible units?
No, 10734 W UTOPIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 W UTOPIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10734 W UTOPIA Road has units with dishwashers.

