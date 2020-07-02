All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10643 N 70TH Avenue

10643 North 70th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10643 North 70th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming townhouse in gated community. Home is in EXCELLENT condition. Bamboo wood floors throughout. Designer paint colors throughout. Open floor plan lots of room for entertaining. Rear covered patio with grass in the back yard. Very private. 2 car garage with the opener. Kitchen is spacious with breakfast bar-Refrigerator is included. 1/2 bath located on the main floor. Inviting dining area awesome for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with a main bathroom. Laundry is also located up stairs. You won't be climbing stairs to do laundry. Washer and Dyer are included. Master bedroom is good sized with private master bath. Large garden tub. Spacious walk in closet in the master. Community Pool. You will not be disappointed. Don't hesitate this home will not last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10643 N 70TH Avenue have any available units?
10643 N 70TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10643 N 70TH Avenue have?
Some of 10643 N 70TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10643 N 70TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10643 N 70TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10643 N 70TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10643 N 70TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10643 N 70TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10643 N 70TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10643 N 70TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10643 N 70TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10643 N 70TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10643 N 70TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 10643 N 70TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10643 N 70TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10643 N 70TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10643 N 70TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
