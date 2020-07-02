Charming townhouse in gated community. Home is in EXCELLENT condition. Bamboo wood floors throughout. Designer paint colors throughout. Open floor plan lots of room for entertaining. Rear covered patio with grass in the back yard. Very private. 2 car garage with the opener. Kitchen is spacious with breakfast bar-Refrigerator is included. 1/2 bath located on the main floor. Inviting dining area awesome for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with a main bathroom. Laundry is also located up stairs. You won't be climbing stairs to do laundry. Washer and Dyer are included. Master bedroom is good sized with private master bath. Large garden tub. Spacious walk in closet in the master. Community Pool. You will not be disappointed. Don't hesitate this home will not last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10643 N 70TH Avenue have any available units?
10643 N 70TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10643 N 70TH Avenue have?
Some of 10643 N 70TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10643 N 70TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10643 N 70TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.