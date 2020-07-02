10643 N 70TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming townhouse in gated community. Home is in EXCELLENT condition. Bamboo wood floors throughout. Designer paint colors throughout. Open floor plan lots of room for entertaining. Rear covered patio with grass in the back yard. Very private. 2 car garage with the opener. Kitchen is spacious with breakfast bar-Refrigerator is included. 1/2 bath located on the main floor. Inviting dining area awesome for entertaining. All 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor with a main bathroom. Laundry is also located up stairs. You won't be climbing stairs to do laundry. Washer and Dyer are included. Master bedroom is good sized with private master bath. Large garden tub. Spacious walk in closet in the master. Community Pool. You will not be disappointed. Don't hesitate this home will not last long