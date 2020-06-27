All apartments in Peoria
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive

10618 West Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10618 West Lone Cactus Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive have any available units?
10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive have?
Some of 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive offers parking.
Does 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive have a pool?
No, 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10618 W LONE CACTUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
