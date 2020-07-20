All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 10590 W Salter Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
10590 W Salter Dr
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

10590 W Salter Dr

10590 West Salter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10590 West Salter Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 5 bed 3 Bath House in Peoria - Large Spacious luxury home with hard to find 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 car garage in Peoria. This house has it all Lots of tile downstairs, two-tone paint. large kitchen with upgraded cabinets, walk in pantry, formal dinning area, formal living room, huge family room and 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom on the first floor. second floor features 4 good size bedrooms, extended loft/great room and 2 full bathrooms. Great location close to shopping, freeways, restaurants and more. Family oriented community with play areas, in prestigious Peoria school District.

(RLNE1998189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10590 W Salter Dr have any available units?
10590 W Salter Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 10590 W Salter Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10590 W Salter Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10590 W Salter Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10590 W Salter Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10590 W Salter Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10590 W Salter Dr offers parking.
Does 10590 W Salter Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10590 W Salter Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10590 W Salter Dr have a pool?
No, 10590 W Salter Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10590 W Salter Dr have accessible units?
No, 10590 W Salter Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10590 W Salter Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10590 W Salter Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10590 W Salter Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10590 W Salter Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College