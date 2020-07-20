10590 W Salter Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Remodeled 5 bed 3 Bath House in Peoria - Large Spacious luxury home with hard to find 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 car garage in Peoria. This house has it all Lots of tile downstairs, two-tone paint. large kitchen with upgraded cabinets, walk in pantry, formal dinning area, formal living room, huge family room and 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom on the first floor. second floor features 4 good size bedrooms, extended loft/great room and 2 full bathrooms. Great location close to shopping, freeways, restaurants and more. Family oriented community with play areas, in prestigious Peoria school District.



