All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 10408 W ECHO Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
10408 W ECHO Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10408 W ECHO Lane

10408 West Echo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10408 West Echo Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Country Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a fabulous backyard pool, spacious decking and low maintenance landscaping. The open floor plan has a mix of tile and carpet interiors. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets, recent appliances, beautiful counters, and lots of storage space. The bedrooms are carpeted. Spacious closet in the master bedroom and the master bath has a luxurious shower and gorgeous sink. This home is also located near parks, shopping, and more! Pool fee is an additional $95.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10408 W ECHO Lane have any available units?
10408 W ECHO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10408 W ECHO Lane have?
Some of 10408 W ECHO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10408 W ECHO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10408 W ECHO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10408 W ECHO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10408 W ECHO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10408 W ECHO Lane offer parking?
No, 10408 W ECHO Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10408 W ECHO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10408 W ECHO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10408 W ECHO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10408 W ECHO Lane has a pool.
Does 10408 W ECHO Lane have accessible units?
No, 10408 W ECHO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10408 W ECHO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10408 W ECHO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College