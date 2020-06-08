All apartments in Peoria
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

10331 W CARLOTA Lane

10331 West Carlota Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10331 West Carlota Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful , fully remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, single story home , located directly across from community park with swings and lots of grassy area for kids to play.Kitchen with island, granite counters opens to the huge Living Room and formal Dinning Room, refrigerator, washer, dryer are included.Master Bedroom is split, with large walking closet, separate shower, bath tub, 2 sinks . Backyard has a simple landscaping with large, cover patio. Great location - close to freeway 101 , shopping , restaurant and high rated Peoria schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10331 W CARLOTA Lane have any available units?
10331 W CARLOTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10331 W CARLOTA Lane have?
Some of 10331 W CARLOTA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10331 W CARLOTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10331 W CARLOTA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10331 W CARLOTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10331 W CARLOTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10331 W CARLOTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10331 W CARLOTA Lane does offer parking.
Does 10331 W CARLOTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10331 W CARLOTA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10331 W CARLOTA Lane have a pool?
No, 10331 W CARLOTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10331 W CARLOTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 10331 W CARLOTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10331 W CARLOTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10331 W CARLOTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
