10331 W CARLOTA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful , fully remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, single story home , located directly across from community park with swings and lots of grassy area for kids to play.Kitchen with island, granite counters opens to the huge Living Room and formal Dinning Room, refrigerator, washer, dryer are included.Master Bedroom is split, with large walking closet, separate shower, bath tub, 2 sinks . Backyard has a simple landscaping with large, cover patio. Great location - close to freeway 101 , shopping , restaurant and high rated Peoria schools.