Peoria, AZ
10316 N 94TH Lane
Last updated January 26 2020 at 5:26 AM

10316 N 94TH Lane

10316 North 94th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10316 North 94th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Springer Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE MOVE IN JANUARY 1ST! NICE 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE, RV PARKING. LOCATED NEAR FREEWAYS AND SHOPPING CENTERS. WOOD FLOORS AND TILES THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, COVERED PATIO WITH HUGE BACKYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 N 94TH Lane have any available units?
10316 N 94TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10316 N 94TH Lane have?
Some of 10316 N 94TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 N 94TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10316 N 94TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 N 94TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10316 N 94TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10316 N 94TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10316 N 94TH Lane offers parking.
Does 10316 N 94TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 N 94TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 N 94TH Lane have a pool?
No, 10316 N 94TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10316 N 94TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 10316 N 94TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 N 94TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10316 N 94TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

