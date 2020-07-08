All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 10204 W. Lawrence Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
10204 W. Lawrence Ln.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

10204 W. Lawrence Ln.

10204 West Lawrence Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10204 West Lawrence Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Upgraded two story home is nicely placed on a large corner lot siding a beautifully landscaped Park! This well designed
floor-plan features 4 bedrooms, a large loft and 3 full bathrooms. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with espresso cabinets, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, huge kitchen island, recessed lighting, over-sized tile flooring, covered patio and more! Great community location just west of the 101 on Olive. Close to Arrowhead, and Westgate. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. have any available units?
10204 W. Lawrence Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
10204 W. Lawrence Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. offer parking?
No, 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. have a pool?
No, 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. have accessible units?
No, 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10204 W. Lawrence Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College