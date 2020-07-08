10204 W. Lawrence Ln.

Amenities

Upgraded two story home is nicely placed on a large corner lot siding a beautifully landscaped Park! This well designed

floor-plan features 4 bedrooms, a large loft and 3 full bathrooms. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with espresso cabinets, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, huge kitchen island, recessed lighting, over-sized tile flooring, covered patio and more! Great community location just west of the 101 on Olive. Close to Arrowhead, and Westgate. NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.