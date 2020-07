Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

**NO PETS*Available 9/4/19*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing**

Age Restricted Community. This beautiful single level twin style duplex offers two bedrooms 1.5 baths,

one car garage, good size kitchen with built in microwave, recessed lighting, dining area next to large window,

ceiling fans, amazing flooring, custom paint, walk in closet. Community Pool!

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.