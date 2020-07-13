Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub package receiving yoga 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking lobby online portal putting green shuffle board smoke-free community

Tierra Del Sol located in Mesa, Arizona, provides an enriched lifestyle with a selection of luxurious rental homes offering one and two bedroom floor plans. Our appealing amenities include two sparkling pools with large sun decks, outdoor grilling areas, and picnic tables. Additional outdoor activities include miniature golf, a fenced in pet park, playground, and soccer field. The clubhouse is provided for social gatherings with multiple seating areas and billiards table, in addition to a small kitchen. Wake up with a morning work out in our fitness center which provides weight machines, cardio equipment, free weights, and yoga equipment. Our outstanding location will provide you with a multitude of restaurants nearby and easy freeway access.



Call today to schedule an appointment to tour our beautiful community Tierra Del Sol located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.