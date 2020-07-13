All apartments in Mesa
Tierra Del Sol

1711 S Extension Rd · (480) 269-4956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1711 S Extension Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2008 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,078

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 1083 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 1089 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2138 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 2088 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 2061 · Avail. now

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tierra Del Sol.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
yoga
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
putting green
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Tierra Del Sol located in Mesa, Arizona, provides an enriched lifestyle with a selection of luxurious rental homes offering one and two bedroom floor plans. Our appealing amenities include two sparkling pools with large sun decks, outdoor grilling areas, and picnic tables. Additional outdoor activities include miniature golf, a fenced in pet park, playground, and soccer field. The clubhouse is provided for social gatherings with multiple seating areas and billiards table, in addition to a small kitchen. Wake up with a morning work out in our fitness center which provides weight machines, cardio equipment, free weights, and yoga equipment. Our outstanding location will provide you with a multitude of restaurants nearby and easy freeway access.

Call today to schedule an appointment to tour our beautiful community Tierra Del Sol located in beautiful Mesa, AZ.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant
Deposit: Varies-Depends on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Dogs-Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tierra Del Sol have any available units?
Tierra Del Sol has 6 units available starting at $1,078 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Tierra Del Sol have?
Some of Tierra Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tierra Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
Tierra Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tierra Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, Tierra Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does Tierra Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, Tierra Del Sol offers parking.
Does Tierra Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tierra Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tierra Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, Tierra Del Sol has a pool.
Does Tierra Del Sol have accessible units?
No, Tierra Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does Tierra Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tierra Del Sol has units with dishwashers.
