Gentry's Walk Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby nest technology online portal package receiving

Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs. When you feel like venturing out of your spacious one bedroom or two bedroom apartment home you can stay in shape in our state of the art 24 hours fitness center, relax in our sparkling swimming pool and spa or enjoy some time with family and friends in our barbeque picnic and playground areas. Our close proximity to Village Square at Dana Park, the premier urban lifestyle center in the Southeast Valley offers you the best shopping, dining, and entertaining options around. Gentry's Walk is more than just an apartment community, it's a lifestyle choice. Make your choice today!