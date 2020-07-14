All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Gentry's Walk Apartments

1313 South Val Vista Drive · (833) 406-3144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1313 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ 85204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 288 · Avail. Sep 7

$924

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Sep 7

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 249 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gentry's Walk Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
Conveniently located on Val Vista just North of the US60, Gentry's Walk puts you in the heart of the best that Mesa and the East Valley has to offer for all your employment, travel, shopping and dining needs. When you feel like venturing out of your spacious one bedroom or two bedroom apartment home you can stay in shape in our state of the art 24 hours fitness center, relax in our sparkling swimming pool and spa or enjoy some time with family and friends in our barbeque picnic and playground areas. Our close proximity to Village Square at Dana Park, the premier urban lifestyle center in the Southeast Valley offers you the best shopping, dining, and entertaining options around. Gentry's Walk is more than just an apartment community, it's a lifestyle choice. Make your choice today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 Per Person
Deposit: $250-$550
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Assigned Carports: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gentry's Walk Apartments have any available units?
Gentry's Walk Apartments has 8 units available starting at $924 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Gentry's Walk Apartments have?
Some of Gentry's Walk Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gentry's Walk Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Gentry's Walk Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gentry's Walk Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Gentry's Walk Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Gentry's Walk Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Gentry's Walk Apartments offers parking.
Does Gentry's Walk Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gentry's Walk Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gentry's Walk Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Gentry's Walk Apartments has a pool.
Does Gentry's Walk Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Gentry's Walk Apartments has accessible units.
Does Gentry's Walk Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gentry's Walk Apartments has units with dishwashers.
