9854 E OSAGE Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled 3bd~ 2bath home in the very popular Mesquite Canyon Subdivision. Great kitchen with island and dining area ~ Master Bd has double sinks and separate tub and shower. Mesquite Canyon is a great family community ~ Close to 202 and the US60.