Completely remodeled 3bd~ 2bath home in the very popular Mesquite Canyon Subdivision. Great kitchen with island and dining area ~ Master Bd has double sinks and separate tub and shower. Mesquite Canyon is a great family community ~ Close to 202 and the US60.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9854 E OSAGE Avenue have any available units?
9854 E OSAGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9854 E OSAGE Avenue have?
Some of 9854 E OSAGE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9854 E OSAGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9854 E OSAGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.