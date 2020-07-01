9844 E TUPELO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

BRAND NEW! - Cadence Community (Lennar Homes) and ready to move in! Located Near Ellsworth and Ray! This 3 bedroom - 2 bathroom has an open floorplan and offers approximately 1760 square feet of living space. All new appliances. Gourmet kitchen that opens to the Great Room and dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings and entertaining. The space also extends to the covered patio, so you can take the living outside. With three spacious secondary bedrooms and a sophisticated owner's suite, it offers enough room for everyone. The neighborhood has community pool, parks, playgrounds and lots of open areas and walking paths. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access. **No Pets**