Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
9844 E TUPELO Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:28 AM

9844 E TUPELO Avenue

9844 East Tupelo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9844 East Tupelo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
playground
pool
BRAND NEW! - Cadence Community (Lennar Homes) and ready to move in! Located Near Ellsworth and Ray! This 3 bedroom - 2 bathroom has an open floorplan and offers approximately 1760 square feet of living space. All new appliances. Gourmet kitchen that opens to the Great Room and dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings and entertaining. The space also extends to the covered patio, so you can take the living outside. With three spacious secondary bedrooms and a sophisticated owner's suite, it offers enough room for everyone. The neighborhood has community pool, parks, playgrounds and lots of open areas and walking paths. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access. **No Pets**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9844 E TUPELO Avenue have any available units?
9844 E TUPELO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9844 E TUPELO Avenue have?
Some of 9844 E TUPELO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9844 E TUPELO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9844 E TUPELO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9844 E TUPELO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9844 E TUPELO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9844 E TUPELO Avenue offer parking?
No, 9844 E TUPELO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9844 E TUPELO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9844 E TUPELO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9844 E TUPELO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9844 E TUPELO Avenue has a pool.
Does 9844 E TUPELO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9844 E TUPELO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9844 E TUPELO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9844 E TUPELO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

