9728 East Axle Avenue

Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Den, Two and a Half Bathroom Eastmark Rental Opportunity! Check out Eastmark.com to learn more about this incredible new community... Simply too many perks to list here! Property Features Great Room Floorplan Downstairs with Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Dark Cabinetry/Granite Counters (Refrigerator Included), Conveniently Located Half Bath and Den Complete the First Floor. Spacious Bedrooms, Full Hall Bath with Double Vanity, Master Suite with Double Vanity, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Low Maintenance Backyard with Extended Paver Patio and Artificial Turf surrounded by Gravel Accents. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval (Small Dog)- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.