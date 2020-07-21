All apartments in Mesa
9728 East Axle Avenue

9728 East Axle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9728 East Axle Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Den, Two and a Half Bathroom Eastmark Rental Opportunity! Check out Eastmark.com to learn more about this incredible new community... Simply too many perks to list here! Property Features Great Room Floorplan Downstairs with Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Dark Cabinetry/Granite Counters (Refrigerator Included), Conveniently Located Half Bath and Den Complete the First Floor. Spacious Bedrooms, Full Hall Bath with Double Vanity, Master Suite with Double Vanity, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Low Maintenance Backyard with Extended Paver Patio and Artificial Turf surrounded by Gravel Accents. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval (Small Dog)- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9728 East Axle Avenue have any available units?
9728 East Axle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9728 East Axle Avenue have?
Some of 9728 East Axle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9728 East Axle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9728 East Axle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9728 East Axle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9728 East Axle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9728 East Axle Avenue offer parking?
No, 9728 East Axle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9728 East Axle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9728 East Axle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9728 East Axle Avenue have a pool?
No, 9728 East Axle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9728 East Axle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9728 East Axle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9728 East Axle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9728 East Axle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
