9553 East Theia Drive

Amenities

granite counters pool playground clubhouse

Brand new energy-efficient home in a gated community in Eastmark. Beautiful open kitchen with granite center island. Tile floor in kitchen, bathroom and living room. This house has a court yard and a backyard . Community center has olympic size pool, playgrounds, ramada, splash pads and many more. Close to freeway, restaurants, shopping and schools. Agent/Renter verify all info. 1.75% rental tax, $50 monthly admin fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.