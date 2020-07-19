All apartments in Mesa
9553 East Theia Drive
9553 East Theia Drive

Location

9553 East Theia Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

granite counters
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Brand new energy-efficient home in a gated community in Eastmark. Beautiful open kitchen with granite center island. Tile floor in kitchen, bathroom and living room. This house has a court yard and a backyard . Community center has olympic size pool, playgrounds, ramada, splash pads and many more. Close to freeway, restaurants, shopping and schools. Agent/Renter verify all info. 1.75% rental tax, $50 monthly admin fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9553 East Theia Drive have any available units?
9553 East Theia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9553 East Theia Drive have?
Some of 9553 East Theia Drive's amenities include granite counters, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9553 East Theia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9553 East Theia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9553 East Theia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9553 East Theia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 9553 East Theia Drive offer parking?
No, 9553 East Theia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9553 East Theia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9553 East Theia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9553 East Theia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9553 East Theia Drive has a pool.
Does 9553 East Theia Drive have accessible units?
No, 9553 East Theia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9553 East Theia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9553 East Theia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
