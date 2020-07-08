954 W. Osage Ave.

Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 8/31/19.



3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Sparkling Pool! (Fenced) Spacious and Modern, Separate Living and Family Rooms, Formal Dining, Fireplace, Covered Patio, Very Nice!



Major Crossroads: Alma School & Guadalupe



Near: US 60, Dobson High School, Mesa Community College, Fiesta Mall, Rancho Del Mar Park, Marlborough Park, Banner Hospital and Children's Medical.



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***