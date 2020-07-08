All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 954 W. Osage Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
954 W. Osage Ave.
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:35 AM

954 W. Osage Ave.

954 West Osage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

954 West Osage Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Marlborough Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 8/31/19.

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Sparkling Pool! (Fenced) Spacious and Modern, Separate Living and Family Rooms, Formal Dining, Fireplace, Covered Patio, Very Nice!

Major Crossroads: Alma School & Guadalupe

Near: US 60, Dobson High School, Mesa Community College, Fiesta Mall, Rancho Del Mar Park, Marlborough Park, Banner Hospital and Children's Medical.

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 W. Osage Ave. have any available units?
954 W. Osage Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 W. Osage Ave. have?
Some of 954 W. Osage Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 W. Osage Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
954 W. Osage Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 W. Osage Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 W. Osage Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 954 W. Osage Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 954 W. Osage Ave. offers parking.
Does 954 W. Osage Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 954 W. Osage Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 W. Osage Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 954 W. Osage Ave. has a pool.
Does 954 W. Osage Ave. have accessible units?
No, 954 W. Osage Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 954 W. Osage Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 W. Osage Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College