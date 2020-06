Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

BE THE FIRST TO RENT THIS WELL CARED FOR HOME IN NE MESA. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS WITH TILE THROUGHOUT EXCEPT FOR THE BEDROOMS. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH SIT UP BAR, GAS STOVE AND SS REFRIGERATOR. NEUTRAL PAINT AND CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM. RELAX OUTBACK UNDER THE OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO WITH LARGE GRASS YARD AND CITRUS TREES. BBQ CONVEYS AND IS HOOKED UP TO NATURAL GAS. SMALLER RV GATE WITH ROOM FOR THE TOYS. OWNER PROVIDES QUARTERLY LANDSCAPING.