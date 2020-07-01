Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

9366 E. Kiva Ave Available 03/16/20 AVAILABLE 3/16/20!!! - Wonderful single story home in the golf course community of Augusta Ranch. This home features a great room floorplan with spacious eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Lots of tile throughout. 3 bedrooms plus a den with double door entry. Master bedroom with full bath, walk in closet and private access to patio. Nice size back yard, covered patio, 3 car garage, N/S exposure. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping and schools.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2594845)