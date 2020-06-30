All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 3 2020

9312 E LINDNER Avenue

9312 East Lindner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9312 East Lindner Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Augusta Ranch Rental Home! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus a den home in a gated community. Features include a community pool, green belts, close proximity to golf course, parks and more! Just moments away from both US 60 and Loop 202 freeways. Open spaces for comfortable living. Open kitchen and half bath downstairs with bedrooms upstairs. This is the perfect home...spacious and low maintenance backyard. Pets will need to be approved, please add photo, $50 per pet per month and $250 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax apply. If interested, do not call, fill out electronic application at https://apply.link/2rzfPp4.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 E LINDNER Avenue have any available units?
9312 E LINDNER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9312 E LINDNER Avenue have?
Some of 9312 E LINDNER Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 E LINDNER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9312 E LINDNER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 E LINDNER Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9312 E LINDNER Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9312 E LINDNER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9312 E LINDNER Avenue offers parking.
Does 9312 E LINDNER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9312 E LINDNER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 E LINDNER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9312 E LINDNER Avenue has a pool.
Does 9312 E LINDNER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9312 E LINDNER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 E LINDNER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 E LINDNER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

