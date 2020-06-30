9312 E LINDNER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Augusta Ranch Rental Home! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus a den home in a gated community. Features include a community pool, green belts, close proximity to golf course, parks and more! Just moments away from both US 60 and Loop 202 freeways. Open spaces for comfortable living. Open kitchen and half bath downstairs with bedrooms upstairs. This is the perfect home...spacious and low maintenance backyard. Pets will need to be approved, please add photo, $50 per pet per month and $250 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax apply. If interested, do not call, fill out electronic application at https://apply.link/2rzfPp4.