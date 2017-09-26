921 S VAL VISTA Drive

Amenities

Charming remodeled single story home in Stonebridge Gardens! This 3 bed 2 bath home features grey tones in Wood plank tile, Gorgeous stone front fireplace that reaches the vaulted ceiling, beautiful granite counters with subway tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets and modern fixtures! Ceiling fans throughout. Bathrooms include granite counters, square sinks, new mirrors and light fixtures! Master Bath has large walk in shower and Secondary includes a bathtub- both with beautiful marble and stone accents! Good size bedrooms with Mirrored closets- master has walk in! Backyard has big covered patio with great turf play area and custom stone walkway to the front! Don't wait, schedule a showing before you miss out!