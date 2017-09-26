All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
921 S VAL VISTA Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:21 AM

921 S VAL VISTA Drive

921 S Val Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Location

921 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming remodeled single story home in Stonebridge Gardens! This 3 bed 2 bath home features grey tones in Wood plank tile, Gorgeous stone front fireplace that reaches the vaulted ceiling, beautiful granite counters with subway tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets and modern fixtures! Ceiling fans throughout. Bathrooms include granite counters, square sinks, new mirrors and light fixtures! Master Bath has large walk in shower and Secondary includes a bathtub- both with beautiful marble and stone accents! Good size bedrooms with Mirrored closets- master has walk in! Backyard has big covered patio with great turf play area and custom stone walkway to the front! Don't wait, schedule a showing before you miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 S VAL VISTA Drive have any available units?
921 S VAL VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 S VAL VISTA Drive have?
Some of 921 S VAL VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 S VAL VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 S VAL VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 S VAL VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 S VAL VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 921 S VAL VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 921 S VAL VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 921 S VAL VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 S VAL VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 S VAL VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 921 S VAL VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 S VAL VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 S VAL VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 S VAL VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 S VAL VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

