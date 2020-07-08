All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:54 PM

918 North Revere

918 North Revere · No Longer Available
Location

918 North Revere, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Freshly Painted! 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in great Mesa location. Kitchen with all appliances. Dining area and living room. Blinds throughout. 1 covered parking spot. Water, sewer, and trash included. $50 RUBS per month. Close to shopping, entertainment, bus stops, and freeways. Comes with Washer/Dryer hookups.

Pets: Will be considered - 2 pet limit, at least 1-year-old, no aggressive breeds, current veterinarian records, and crate trained, $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 North Revere have any available units?
918 North Revere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 North Revere have?
Some of 918 North Revere's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 North Revere currently offering any rent specials?
918 North Revere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 North Revere pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 North Revere is pet friendly.
Does 918 North Revere offer parking?
Yes, 918 North Revere offers parking.
Does 918 North Revere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 North Revere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 North Revere have a pool?
No, 918 North Revere does not have a pool.
Does 918 North Revere have accessible units?
No, 918 North Revere does not have accessible units.
Does 918 North Revere have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 North Revere does not have units with dishwashers.

