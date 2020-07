Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very nice and clean 3BR, 2.5BA 2 story, Plus a large Den/office that opens to the front living room and. All bedrooms upstair. Plus, a large space can be used as a family room or a work space. Very low maintenance front and backyard. Cover patio. Easy access to loop 202 and HW 60. Convenient located to shopping, schools.