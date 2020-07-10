8722 E INDIGO Street

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool putting green bbq/grill

This is IT! Fantastic Mountain Bridge home for rent! Open floor plan with designer paint and tile flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen boasts granite counters, breakfast bar, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Three large bedrooms plus den/office. Split master with walk in closet and an adjoining bath. Enjoy the amazing Arizona sunshine in the serene backyard with a covered patio, low care landscape and a putting green! Exclusive Mountain Bridge Community with fabulous pool and community center a short walk away, great community for walking and biking.This home is ready for your personal touches! Tenant responsible for city rental tax on top of rent.