All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8722 E INDIGO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8722 E INDIGO Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

8722 E INDIGO Street

8722 East Indigo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8722 East Indigo Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
This is IT! Fantastic Mountain Bridge home for rent! Open floor plan with designer paint and tile flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen boasts granite counters, breakfast bar, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Three large bedrooms plus den/office. Split master with walk in closet and an adjoining bath. Enjoy the amazing Arizona sunshine in the serene backyard with a covered patio, low care landscape and a putting green! Exclusive Mountain Bridge Community with fabulous pool and community center a short walk away, great community for walking and biking.This home is ready for your personal touches! Tenant responsible for city rental tax on top of rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8722 E INDIGO Street have any available units?
8722 E INDIGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8722 E INDIGO Street have?
Some of 8722 E INDIGO Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8722 E INDIGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
8722 E INDIGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8722 E INDIGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 8722 E INDIGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8722 E INDIGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 8722 E INDIGO Street offers parking.
Does 8722 E INDIGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8722 E INDIGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8722 E INDIGO Street have a pool?
Yes, 8722 E INDIGO Street has a pool.
Does 8722 E INDIGO Street have accessible units?
No, 8722 E INDIGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8722 E INDIGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8722 E INDIGO Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College