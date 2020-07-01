8625 East Pampa Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 bath home, spacious and open floor plan, stunning kitchen with wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and amazing countertops. Incredible tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans throughout. Large bedrooms. Beautiful master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and double sinks. Entertainers backyard with covered patio extended with pavers and built-in barbeque grill. 2-car garage! Park facing, no neighbors behind, only single floor homes on both sides. Easy access to the 202 and the 60, just 10 minutes to Basis Mesa. Gilbert public schools with Mesa taxes.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 dog under 25lb, no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



