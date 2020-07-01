All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 21 2020

8625 East Pampa Avenue

8625 East Pampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8625 East Pampa Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 bath home, spacious and open floor plan, stunning kitchen with wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and amazing countertops. Incredible tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans throughout. Large bedrooms. Beautiful master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and double sinks. Entertainers backyard with covered patio extended with pavers and built-in barbeque grill. 2-car garage! Park facing, no neighbors behind, only single floor homes on both sides. Easy access to the 202 and the 60, just 10 minutes to Basis Mesa. Gilbert public schools with Mesa taxes.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 dog under 25lb, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 East Pampa Avenue have any available units?
8625 East Pampa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 East Pampa Avenue have?
Some of 8625 East Pampa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 East Pampa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8625 East Pampa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 East Pampa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8625 East Pampa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8625 East Pampa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8625 East Pampa Avenue offers parking.
Does 8625 East Pampa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 East Pampa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 East Pampa Avenue have a pool?
No, 8625 East Pampa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8625 East Pampa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8625 East Pampa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 East Pampa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8625 East Pampa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

