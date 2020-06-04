8619 E Desert Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newer Build energy star home! Rent a Newer home in Mission Heights! Rental home features 3 bedrooms with a loft & 2.5 baths with 2-car garage & private backyard. home in a highly desirable area and school district. Close proximity to the Loop 202 and US60 freeways. Beautiful open floor plan with tons of upgrades. Kitchen is updated with Dark Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, and Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Gorgeous 2-tone designer paint, large walk-in master closet. Updated with ceiling fans and 2-in faux wood blinds. This property is a must see. Price to Rent!