Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8547 E Lobo
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:08 AM

8547 E Lobo

8547 East Lobo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8547 East Lobo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss the opportunity for this single level 4 bedroom home in Mesa! Enjoy the low maintenance of the front and backyards and the ability to clean and maintain the floors inside! The home is strategically decorated and equipped with Tile in the high traffic and wet areas and there is wood laminate in each of the bedrooms, eliminating the allergy issue that may be associated with carpet! The North/South facing location limits the exposure from the Sun coming directly into the windows in early morning or late evening! Appliances are available for a nominal extra fee per month, ($20 per month for Washer and Dryer).
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8547 E Lobo have any available units?
8547 E Lobo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8547 E Lobo have?
Some of 8547 E Lobo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8547 E Lobo currently offering any rent specials?
8547 E Lobo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8547 E Lobo pet-friendly?
No, 8547 E Lobo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8547 E Lobo offer parking?
Yes, 8547 E Lobo offers parking.
Does 8547 E Lobo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8547 E Lobo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8547 E Lobo have a pool?
No, 8547 E Lobo does not have a pool.
Does 8547 E Lobo have accessible units?
No, 8547 E Lobo does not have accessible units.
Does 8547 E Lobo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8547 E Lobo has units with dishwashers.
