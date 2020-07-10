All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
854 North Stapley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

854 North Stapley Drive

854 North Stapley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

854 North Stapley Drive, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new complete remodel happening and will be available September 4th! New tile floors, windows, bathroom etc! MUST SEE! Move in ready unit in the heart of Mesa! Conveniently located off of Stapley & 8th. St. Vaulted ceilings, courtyards and a HUGE play area. Appliances Included! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

Storage Unit Included**

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 North Stapley Drive have any available units?
854 North Stapley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 854 North Stapley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
854 North Stapley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 North Stapley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 North Stapley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 854 North Stapley Drive offer parking?
No, 854 North Stapley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 854 North Stapley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 854 North Stapley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 North Stapley Drive have a pool?
No, 854 North Stapley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 854 North Stapley Drive have accessible units?
No, 854 North Stapley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 854 North Stapley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 North Stapley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 854 North Stapley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 854 North Stapley Drive has units with air conditioning.

