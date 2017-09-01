All apartments in Mesa
851 South Horne

851 South Horne · No Longer Available
Location

851 South Horne, Mesa, AZ 85204
Poinsettia

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upstairs two bedroom, one bath featuring all ceramic tile ready to make home. Smaller community and close to freeway access.
Washer/Dryer hook-ups! SRP electric.
**Water, sewer & trash included in rent**
Renters Insurance Required

For owner qualifications & showing appointment call 623.930.7700 and ask for Ashley!
Self viewing option available through Rently accessed through our website www.pjhussey.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 South Horne have any available units?
851 South Horne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 851 South Horne currently offering any rent specials?
851 South Horne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 South Horne pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 South Horne is pet friendly.
Does 851 South Horne offer parking?
No, 851 South Horne does not offer parking.
Does 851 South Horne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 South Horne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 South Horne have a pool?
No, 851 South Horne does not have a pool.
Does 851 South Horne have accessible units?
No, 851 South Horne does not have accessible units.
Does 851 South Horne have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 South Horne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 South Horne have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 South Horne does not have units with air conditioning.
