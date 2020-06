Amenities

*** LEASE TO OWN. $9,900 TOTAL MOVE IN. HANDYMAN SPECIAL! SWEAT EQUITY! *** This home is available for lease with option to purchase, for someone who is ready to buy but not ready to qualify for a bank loan. The home is a fixer upper, but it has a new roof, and newer AC. Seller is having the interior painted and new carpet installed, will be completed soon.