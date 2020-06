Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This home has been beautifully updated! All new carpet / tile / paint. New cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new stackable washer and dryer, new ceiling fans and new fixtures throughout. This home is a must see!