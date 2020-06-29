830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34

Amenities

Cute 2/1 In Mesa - Bang for your buck!!! Make yourself at home at this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Mesa. Updated modern kitchen, tile floors and stainless steel fridge and stove. Eat in kitchen, spacious living room. Water included in rent!!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $950

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $950

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

No pets please



Upon approved application the $950 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE5522068)