Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34

830 South Dobson Road · No Longer Available
Location

830 South Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cute 2/1 In Mesa - Bang for your buck!!! Make yourself at home at this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Mesa. Updated modern kitchen, tile floors and stainless steel fridge and stove. Eat in kitchen, spacious living room. Water included in rent!!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $950
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $950
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
No pets please

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $950 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5522068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 have any available units?
830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 have?
Some of 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 currently offering any rent specials?
830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 pet-friendly?
No, 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 offer parking?
No, 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 does not offer parking.
Does 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 have a pool?
No, 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 does not have a pool.
Does 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 have accessible units?
No, 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 S Dobson Rd. Unit 34 does not have units with dishwashers.
