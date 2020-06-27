All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 8241 East Medina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
8241 East Medina Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 4:55 AM

8241 East Medina Avenue

8241 East Medina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8241 East Medina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Sunland Village East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Two bedroom / Two bathroom in Sunland Village East, an over-55 community. New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter-tops (2019). Large Bedrooms with Double Closets. Master Suite has Double Vanity's, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. South Facing Backyard with Covered Patio. Garage has Built-in Cabinets with separate storage area and a wash sink. All appliances included. Tenant has access to all community amenities with purchase of access card ($25.00)
Updated Two bedroom / Two bathroom in Sunland Village East, an over-55 community. New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter-tops (2019). Large Bedrooms with Double Closets. Master Suite has Double Vanity's, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. South Facing Backyard with Covered Patio. Garage has Built-in Cabinets with separate storage area and a wash sink. All appliances included. Tenant has access to all community amenities with purchase of access card ($25.00)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8241 East Medina Avenue have any available units?
8241 East Medina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8241 East Medina Avenue have?
Some of 8241 East Medina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8241 East Medina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8241 East Medina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8241 East Medina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8241 East Medina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8241 East Medina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8241 East Medina Avenue offers parking.
Does 8241 East Medina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8241 East Medina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8241 East Medina Avenue have a pool?
No, 8241 East Medina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8241 East Medina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8241 East Medina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8241 East Medina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8241 East Medina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College