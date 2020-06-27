8241 East Medina Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Two bedroom / Two bathroom in Sunland Village East, an over-55 community. New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter-tops (2019). Large Bedrooms with Double Closets. Master Suite has Double Vanity's, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. South Facing Backyard with Covered Patio. Garage has Built-in Cabinets with separate storage area and a wash sink. All appliances included. Tenant has access to all community amenities with purchase of access card ($25.00)

Updated Two bedroom / Two bathroom in Sunland Village East, an over-55 community. New Kitchen Cabinets & Counter-tops (2019). Large Bedrooms with Double Closets. Master Suite has Double Vanity's, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. South Facing Backyard with Covered Patio. Garage has Built-in Cabinets with separate storage area and a wash sink. All appliances included. Tenant has access to all community amenities with purchase of access card ($25.00)