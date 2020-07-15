All apartments in Mesa
819 North Revere - 03

819 N Revere · No Longer Available
Location

819 N Revere, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Beautifully remodeled apartment!

These fully remodeled units have beautiful kitchens and baths to meet today's modern resident. The open floor-plan is large, and inviting. Every Unit has a private patio or Balcony and modern appliances. All residents have covered parking, and access to a private laundry room. Call today for details and to schedule a visit to these highly sought out units.
Amazing mid-century modern design, nearly complete with full exterior renovation and apartment dwelling remodels. Fabulous location at the corner of Revere and Rio Salado, close to a Major Regional Shopping Center featuring Bass Pro Shops, Home Depot, Chicago Cubs training facility, movie theater, and fantastic restaurants! Each apartment features either a private balcony or patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 North Revere - 03 have any available units?
819 North Revere - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 North Revere - 03 have?
Some of 819 North Revere - 03's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 North Revere - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
819 North Revere - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 North Revere - 03 pet-friendly?
No, 819 North Revere - 03 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 819 North Revere - 03 offer parking?
Yes, 819 North Revere - 03 offers parking.
Does 819 North Revere - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 North Revere - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 North Revere - 03 have a pool?
No, 819 North Revere - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 819 North Revere - 03 have accessible units?
No, 819 North Revere - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 North Revere - 03 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 North Revere - 03 has units with dishwashers.
