819 North Revere - 03

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking media room

Beautifully remodeled apartment!



These fully remodeled units have beautiful kitchens and baths to meet today's modern resident. The open floor-plan is large, and inviting. Every Unit has a private patio or Balcony and modern appliances. All residents have covered parking, and access to a private laundry room. Call today for details and to schedule a visit to these highly sought out units.

Amazing mid-century modern design, nearly complete with full exterior renovation and apartment dwelling remodels. Fabulous location at the corner of Revere and Rio Salado, close to a Major Regional Shopping Center featuring Bass Pro Shops, Home Depot, Chicago Cubs training facility, movie theater, and fantastic restaurants! Each apartment features either a private balcony or patio.