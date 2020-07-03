8010 E SIENNA Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Home located in the exclusive gated community of Las Sendas!!! This home will meet all of your needs!! Step outside to the backyard paradise with gas heated pool and spa, amazing outdoor living space with a large covered patio, outdoor flat screen TV,custom outdoor fireplace and built-in BBQ. This stunning property features granite kitchen countertops, double oven, gas range cooktop with griddle, kitchen island with breakfast bar that opens into spacious family room with gas fireplace. Downstairs large laundry room, 3 car garage that includes built-in cabinets. Enjoy the mountain views from the master bedroom private balcony.