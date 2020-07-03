All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM

8010 E SIENNA Street

8010 East Sienna Street · No Longer Available
Location

8010 East Sienna Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Home located in the exclusive gated community of Las Sendas!!! This home will meet all of your needs!! Step outside to the backyard paradise with gas heated pool and spa, amazing outdoor living space with a large covered patio, outdoor flat screen TV,custom outdoor fireplace and built-in BBQ. This stunning property features granite kitchen countertops, double oven, gas range cooktop with griddle, kitchen island with breakfast bar that opens into spacious family room with gas fireplace. Downstairs large laundry room, 3 car garage that includes built-in cabinets. Enjoy the mountain views from the master bedroom private balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8010 E SIENNA Street have any available units?
8010 E SIENNA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8010 E SIENNA Street have?
Some of 8010 E SIENNA Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8010 E SIENNA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8010 E SIENNA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8010 E SIENNA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8010 E SIENNA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 8010 E SIENNA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8010 E SIENNA Street offers parking.
Does 8010 E SIENNA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8010 E SIENNA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8010 E SIENNA Street have a pool?
Yes, 8010 E SIENNA Street has a pool.
Does 8010 E SIENNA Street have accessible units?
No, 8010 E SIENNA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8010 E SIENNA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8010 E SIENNA Street has units with dishwashers.

