All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7947 E Osage Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7947 E Osage Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

7947 E Osage Ave

7947 East Osage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7947 East Osage Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Boulder Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN A GREAT SUBDIVISION IN BOULDER CREEK-THIS HOME HAS TONS OF UPGRADES, HIGH VALUTED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT THE HOME, HUGE WALK-IN PANTRY IN KITCHEN, TONS OF CABINET AND COUNTERTOP SPACE, LARGE ISLAND, TILE IN ALL MAJOR TRAFFIC AREAS, DECORATIVE PLANT SHELVES AND MUCH MORE...DOUBLE SINKS IN HALL AND MASTER BATH,VERY SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, MASTERBATH HAS SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER AND PRIVATE REAR EXIT-NICE LANDSCAPING, WITH RV GATE AND EXTRA CEMENT SLAB ON THE SIDE OF HOME-COME TAKE A LOOK...THIS HOME WONT LAST LONG

Showing: Lockbox

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7947 E Osage Ave have any available units?
7947 E Osage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7947 E Osage Ave have?
Some of 7947 E Osage Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7947 E Osage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7947 E Osage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7947 E Osage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7947 E Osage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7947 E Osage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7947 E Osage Ave offers parking.
Does 7947 E Osage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7947 E Osage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7947 E Osage Ave have a pool?
No, 7947 E Osage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7947 E Osage Ave have accessible units?
No, 7947 E Osage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7947 E Osage Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7947 E Osage Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College