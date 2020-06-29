7543 E Kael Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

No Application Fees! This is an absolutely stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom east Mesa home w/ private diving pool and spa. This home is in a gated community near Las Sendas on a huge cul-de-sac lot. Open floor plan with huge living room w/ fireplace, family room, formal dining room, and large loft upstairs. Upgrades everywhere including plantation shutters throughout, upgraded fixtures, new upgraded carpeting upstairs and new paint throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, gas cook top, double oven, stove top microwave, separate pantry, large island and all stainless steel appliances. Absolutely huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, separate adjoining room for office or reading, vaulted ceilings, separate hers and his walk-in closets, double vanity with granite counter tops, oversized garden tub and separate shower.



Entertainer's dream backyard with huge cul-de-sac lot, diving pool, spa, basketball court, RV gate, huge covered patio, large grass area, storage shed and fruit trees. This home is in a gated private community.



Landscaping and pool service is included with rent.



Property owner is an Arizona Licensed Real Estate Broker.