Mesa, AZ
7543 E Kael Circle
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:31 AM

7543 E Kael Circle

7543 East Kael Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7543 East Kael Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Desert Uplands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
No Application Fees! This is an absolutely stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom east Mesa home w/ private diving pool and spa. This home is in a gated community near Las Sendas on a huge cul-de-sac lot. Open floor plan with huge living room w/ fireplace, family room, formal dining room, and large loft upstairs. Upgrades everywhere including plantation shutters throughout, upgraded fixtures, new upgraded carpeting upstairs and new paint throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, gas cook top, double oven, stove top microwave, separate pantry, large island and all stainless steel appliances. Absolutely huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, separate adjoining room for office or reading, vaulted ceilings, separate hers and his walk-in closets, double vanity with granite counter tops, oversized garden tub and separate shower.

Entertainer's dream backyard with huge cul-de-sac lot, diving pool, spa, basketball court, RV gate, huge covered patio, large grass area, storage shed and fruit trees. This home is in a gated private community.

Landscaping and pool service is included with rent.

Property owner is an Arizona Licensed Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7543 E Kael Circle have any available units?
7543 E Kael Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7543 E Kael Circle have?
Some of 7543 E Kael Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7543 E Kael Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7543 E Kael Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7543 E Kael Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7543 E Kael Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7543 E Kael Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7543 E Kael Circle offers parking.
Does 7543 E Kael Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7543 E Kael Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7543 E Kael Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7543 E Kael Circle has a pool.
Does 7543 E Kael Circle have accessible units?
No, 7543 E Kael Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7543 E Kael Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7543 E Kael Circle has units with dishwashers.
