Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

7523 East Lompoc Avenue

7523 East Lompoc Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7523 East Lompoc Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has it all!! Located Near Baseline and Sossaman! Four Bedrooms, Three Car Garage and a huge back yard!! The master bedroom has an arcadia door to the extended back covered patio overlooking the yard. The 4th bedroom was built as a bedroom with a closet, but also has the optional double door so it could be used as a den....your choice!! Tile entry all the way into family room and kitchen.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 East Lompoc Avenue have any available units?
7523 East Lompoc Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 East Lompoc Avenue have?
Some of 7523 East Lompoc Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 East Lompoc Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7523 East Lompoc Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 East Lompoc Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7523 East Lompoc Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7523 East Lompoc Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7523 East Lompoc Avenue offers parking.
Does 7523 East Lompoc Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 East Lompoc Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 East Lompoc Avenue have a pool?
No, 7523 East Lompoc Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7523 East Lompoc Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7523 East Lompoc Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 East Lompoc Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7523 East Lompoc Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
