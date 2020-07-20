7435 E MEDINA Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful and well-maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in a great east Mesa location. Home features an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings with separate living room and family room. Kitchen includes Corian countertops and an island. Spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet also features a master bath with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. No pets please. Conveniently located near the US 60, 202, shopping and plenty of other amenities. Available for immediate move-in!