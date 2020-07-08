All apartments in Mesa
733 W 3rd Pl
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

733 W 3rd Pl

733 West 3rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

733 West 3rd Place, Mesa, AZ 85201
C.A.N.D.O.

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 05/18/20 Lovely Single Level Mesa Location at W 3rd Pl and N Ext Rd. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment, 3-bedroom 1-bathroom home in downtown Mesa, equipped with a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, air-conditioner, WD hookups, and a large back yard,

"$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!"

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5741386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 W 3rd Pl have any available units?
733 W 3rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 W 3rd Pl have?
Some of 733 W 3rd Pl's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 W 3rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
733 W 3rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 W 3rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 W 3rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 733 W 3rd Pl offer parking?
No, 733 W 3rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 733 W 3rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 W 3rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 W 3rd Pl have a pool?
No, 733 W 3rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 733 W 3rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 733 W 3rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 733 W 3rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 W 3rd Pl has units with dishwashers.

