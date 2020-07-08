733 W 3rd Pl

Amenities

Available 05/18/20 Lovely Single Level Mesa Location at W 3rd Pl and N Ext Rd. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment, 3-bedroom 1-bathroom home in downtown Mesa, equipped with a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, air-conditioner, WD hookups, and a large back yard,



"$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!"



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



