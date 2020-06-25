All apartments in Mesa
729 N 99TH Street
729 N 99TH Street

729 North 99th Street · No Longer Available
Location

729 North 99th Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
One of the BEST properties in the neighborhood! Meticulously maintained 1 story, 3 bdrm, 2 full ba on huge corner. cul-de-sac lot! Gorgeous mountain views, open, spacious floor plan with 2006 addition creating a HUGE family room & one of the largest Master Baths I've ever seen! New interior paint, plank tile flooring, white kitchen cabinets! LARGE CORNER LOT W/R.V. Gate to park your toys! Big storage shed in back yard. No HOA, prime location with easy access to hwy 202, Saguaro Lake, Usery Park, hiking, biking, shopping & restaurants! Must see - Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 N 99TH Street have any available units?
729 N 99TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 N 99TH Street have?
Some of 729 N 99TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 N 99TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
729 N 99TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 N 99TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 729 N 99TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 729 N 99TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 729 N 99TH Street offers parking.
Does 729 N 99TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 N 99TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 N 99TH Street have a pool?
No, 729 N 99TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 729 N 99TH Street have accessible units?
No, 729 N 99TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 729 N 99TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 N 99TH Street has units with dishwashers.
