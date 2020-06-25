729 N 99TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

One of the BEST properties in the neighborhood! Meticulously maintained 1 story, 3 bdrm, 2 full ba on huge corner. cul-de-sac lot! Gorgeous mountain views, open, spacious floor plan with 2006 addition creating a HUGE family room & one of the largest Master Baths I've ever seen! New interior paint, plank tile flooring, white kitchen cabinets! LARGE CORNER LOT W/R.V. Gate to park your toys! Big storage shed in back yard. No HOA, prime location with easy access to hwy 202, Saguaro Lake, Usery Park, hiking, biking, shopping & restaurants! Must see - Don't miss this one!