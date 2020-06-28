727 N Cholla

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Welcome to charming single level home that has no HOA, RV gate and walking distance to light rail, bus stop and Cubs stadium. Home has tile floors through out and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel oven and dishwasher, recessed lighting, pull out drawers, reverse osmosis and large walk in pantry. Master bedroom has walk in closet, ceiling fans in all the rooms and no pop corn ceiling. Washer/dryer included. Large covered patio for your enjoyment and large storage shed that you can turn into a workshop. Great location close to 202 freeway and beautiful Mesa Riverview with shops, restaurants, children's enormous playground, fishing lake and so much more.