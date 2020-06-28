All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
727 N Cholla --
727 N Cholla --

727 North Cholla · No Longer Available
Location

727 North Cholla, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Welcome to charming single level home that has no HOA, RV gate and walking distance to light rail, bus stop and Cubs stadium. Home has tile floors through out and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel oven and dishwasher, recessed lighting, pull out drawers, reverse osmosis and large walk in pantry. Master bedroom has walk in closet, ceiling fans in all the rooms and no pop corn ceiling. Washer/dryer included. Large covered patio for your enjoyment and large storage shed that you can turn into a workshop. Great location close to 202 freeway and beautiful Mesa Riverview with shops, restaurants, children's enormous playground, fishing lake and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 N Cholla -- have any available units?
727 N Cholla -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 N Cholla -- have?
Some of 727 N Cholla --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 N Cholla -- currently offering any rent specials?
727 N Cholla -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 N Cholla -- pet-friendly?
No, 727 N Cholla -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 727 N Cholla -- offer parking?
Yes, 727 N Cholla -- offers parking.
Does 727 N Cholla -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 N Cholla -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 N Cholla -- have a pool?
No, 727 N Cholla -- does not have a pool.
Does 727 N Cholla -- have accessible units?
No, 727 N Cholla -- does not have accessible units.
Does 727 N Cholla -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 N Cholla -- has units with dishwashers.
