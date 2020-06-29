All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7261 East Norland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7261 East Norland Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

7261 East Norland Street

7261 East Norland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7261 East Norland Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Located in the highly desirable community of Las Sendas with its great community amenities like parks, pools, walking paths and nice gated neighborhoods, this home is immaculate and ready for move-in. Light and bright with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, open great room and a formal dining room. Master is enormous with 2 closets. Nice neutral tile in all the right places and carpet in all bedrooms and the formal dining room. Back yard has beautiful mature landscaping, a nice covered patio and a BBQ island.

Refundable Security Deposit: $1995
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax : 2.0%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

Pet Must Be Approved By Owner! (small dog only)

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 12/16/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7261 East Norland Street have any available units?
7261 East Norland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7261 East Norland Street have?
Some of 7261 East Norland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7261 East Norland Street currently offering any rent specials?
7261 East Norland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7261 East Norland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7261 East Norland Street is pet friendly.
Does 7261 East Norland Street offer parking?
No, 7261 East Norland Street does not offer parking.
Does 7261 East Norland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7261 East Norland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7261 East Norland Street have a pool?
Yes, 7261 East Norland Street has a pool.
Does 7261 East Norland Street have accessible units?
No, 7261 East Norland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7261 East Norland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7261 East Norland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College