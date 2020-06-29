7261 East Norland Street

Amenities
Located in the highly desirable community of Las Sendas with its great community amenities like parks, pools, walking paths and nice gated neighborhoods, this home is immaculate and ready for move-in. Light and bright with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, open great room and a formal dining room. Master is enormous with 2 closets. Nice neutral tile in all the right places and carpet in all bedrooms and the formal dining room. Back yard has beautiful mature landscaping, a nice covered patio and a BBQ island.
Refundable Security Deposit: $1995
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax : 2.0%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%
Pet Must Be Approved By Owner! (small dog only)
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 12/16/19
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
