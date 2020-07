Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is a split level home. It is at the end of a large cul-de-sac lot! This home has a nice floor plan, neutral carpet and paint, stainless steel appliances, a large walk out deck from the dining area and boasts a huge backyard with RV gate. No HOA!