Amenities

dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

** No Showings. Open House on Sunday from 3:00 - 5** . This Newer subdivision, built in 2000, features a modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with vaulted ceilings, island kitchen & 2 car garage. OPEN & SPACIOUS plan. GATED Community with large pool and heated Spa. Small private yard with gates on both sides. Super location! Access to 202, Power Road, McDowell Mts, hiking and biking trails & Salt River. Less than 20 minutes to ASU. Vacant and available on June 1.