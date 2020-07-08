720 South Dobson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Mesa! With new low-E windows, doors, paint, flooring, kitchen gray cabinets, granite counters, under-mount sink and deluxe faucet, stainless steel appliances (side by side counter depth refrigerator, microwave, steam cleaning range/oven, dishwasher), bath vanity, counter, faucet, toilet, resurfaced tub/shower unit, wide white window blinds, hot water tank. The list goes on as you will see when viewing. Big block fenced patio/yard, 2 large storage rooms. Community pool! Close to great food and entertainment! Water, sewer, and trash included with rent!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.