Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:35 PM

720 South Dobson Road

720 South Dobson Road · No Longer Available
Location

720 South Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202
Roosevelt

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Mesa! With new low-E windows, doors, paint, flooring, kitchen gray cabinets, granite counters, under-mount sink and deluxe faucet, stainless steel appliances (side by side counter depth refrigerator, microwave, steam cleaning range/oven, dishwasher), bath vanity, counter, faucet, toilet, resurfaced tub/shower unit, wide white window blinds, hot water tank. The list goes on as you will see when viewing. Big block fenced patio/yard, 2 large storage rooms. Community pool! Close to great food and entertainment! Water, sewer, and trash included with rent!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 South Dobson Road have any available units?
720 South Dobson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 South Dobson Road have?
Some of 720 South Dobson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 South Dobson Road currently offering any rent specials?
720 South Dobson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 South Dobson Road pet-friendly?
No, 720 South Dobson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 720 South Dobson Road offer parking?
No, 720 South Dobson Road does not offer parking.
Does 720 South Dobson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 South Dobson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 South Dobson Road have a pool?
Yes, 720 South Dobson Road has a pool.
Does 720 South Dobson Road have accessible units?
No, 720 South Dobson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 720 South Dobson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 South Dobson Road has units with dishwashers.

